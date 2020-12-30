2002-03 CHS girls basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 2002-03 Columbia High School girls basketball squad. The Eagles went 22-9 on the season and captured regional and sectional championships. Columbia was led by 5-foot-11 senior center Emily Hart, who averaged 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Hart suffered a first quarter knee injury in Columbia’s supersectional contest against Pana at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, which the Eagles lost 73-41. Pictured, front row, from left, are Sally Furkin, Emily Hart, Ashley Catlett and Jessica Hart; back row: Erica Johnson, Sara Richter, Alicia Rovertoni, Jackie Heet, Lindsay McCloud, Jill Steele, Amber Bain, Kristen Sundermann, Sammi McCloud, Brittany Beczkala and head coach Jim Gee.