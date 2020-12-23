1950-51 VHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of Week is the 1950-51 Valmeyer High School boys basketball squad. The Pirates went 20-6 under head coach Frank Nation and won the program’s first district title. Valmeyer downed Okawville, upset Waterloo and blasted Columbia to take the crown at Mascoutah. Valmeyer then bested East St. Louis Lincoln to open regional play before falling to eventual regional champion Dupo, 53-50, in overtime. Pictured, top row, from left, are Robert Wheat, Leonard Wheat, Glenn Byers and Gene Mentel; middle row: Jacob Kohnz, Norbert Vogel, Ernst Kettler and Charles Pape; back row: Coach Nation, Bud Randolph, Bud Rippelmeyer and Jimmy Cotton.