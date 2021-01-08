1970-71 WHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1970-71 Waterloo High School boys basketball squad. Despite being picked to win only six or seven games and having only one player taller than six feet, the surprising Bulldogs went 16-8 on the season and won their own round robin tournament. “We did not take bad shots. We did pick-and-rolls,” WHS head coach Larry Henson said. “On defense, we checked off because we had to. We pressed probably three-fourths of every game.” Pictured, front row, from left, are Wayne Hoffmann, Kevin Kohlmeier, Bill Pottoff, Steve Nicholson and Gary Hirstein; back row: Assistant Coach Dennis Erford, Lenus Eggemeyer, Randy Osterhage, Allen Hirsch, Allan Mueller, Buddy Kettler and Coach Henson.