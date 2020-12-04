1960-61 WHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1960-61 Waterloo High School boys basketball team. The Bulldogs, under head coach Willard Sims, went 24-3 on the season and captured a district title at home in exciting fashion. Trailing by 20 points with 7:11 remaining, the Bulldogs stormed back behind 32 points from Marvin Lich to down Lebanon, 68-67. Pictured after winning the title plaque, front row, from left, are manager Roger Esker, John Louer, mascot Scott Sims, Rich Henke, mascot Bryan Jost, Larry Diehl and manager Don Guker; middle row: Marvin Lich, Dennis Esker and manager Carl Juelfs; back row: Coach Willard Sims, Denny Gentsch, Ronald Watters, Bob Pelch, Bob Niebruegge, Wally Hoffmann and Assistant Coach Bob Klube.