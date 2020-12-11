2000-01 CHS boys basketball | R-T Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 2000-01 Columbia High School boys basketball squad. The Eagles went 27-7 that season and captured regional, sectional and supersectional titles. Columbia won the Freeburg-Columbia Christmas Tournament, 39-36, over Gibault; won 67-63 over defending state champion Pinckeyville at the Southern Illinois Shootout; won 67-46 over Madison for the regional title; edged Mater Dei, 60-57, for the sectional crown and downed St. Anthony (Effingham), 68-59, in the supersectional. The Eagles ended their season with a 67-65 loss to Westmont in the Elite Eight at the state tournament.

Pictured, front row, from left, are Reid Jones, Andy Galle, Griffin Gibbs, Scott Harres, Scott Sandage, Jim Likens and John Galle; middle row: Thomas Mann, Joe McBroom, Keith Jackson, Brent Mueller, Adam Deffenbaugh, Eric Stechmesser and Neil Rieken; back row: Manager Robert Streepy, Assistant Coach and Statistician Howard Knapp, JV Coach John Blair, Head Coach Dave Touchette, Freshman Coach Tim Keefe and Manager Kyle Hargas.