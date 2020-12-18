1990 -91 Gibault boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1990-91 Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad. Coached by Dennis Rueter, the Hawks went 25-5 that season and won the program’s first sectional championship before falling 58-51 to McLeansboro in the supersectional. Pictured with the sectional championship plaque, from left, are Matt Mollett, Marc Derwort, Justin Toal, Grant Frierdich, Nathan Schreder, Dan Lehman, David Conrad, Joe Kinane, Craig Range, Brent Kruse, Matt Traughber and Chris Toenjes.