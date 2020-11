The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys golf team. The Bulldogs placed fifth at the IHSA Class 2A Mascoutah Regional on Oct. 6. Leading the way were Logan DeFosset in third place overall and Cooper Sandheinrich in fifth place. Both qualified for the sectional round. Other top golfers for the Bulldogs at the regional were Jaden Smith (35th), Ian Schrader (38th), Zach Smith (44th) and Sean Green (49th).