CHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls cross country team. Despite having only two seniors, the Eagles turned in some strong team and individual showings this fall. Columbia placed third at the Cahokia Conference Meet on Oct. 17, led by sophomore Madison Missey’s second place overall finish. On Oct. 24, the Eagles placed sixth as a team at the Class 2A Highland Regional and advanced both Missey and junior Izzy Barker to the sectional. Pictured, from left, are Madison Groom, Grace Crossley, Barker, Missey, Amy Velnosky, Brooklyn Oestreich and Alycie Caya.