1931-32 Dupo boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1931-32 Dupo High School basketball team. The Tigers went 25-8 and captured the first district title in program history. Dupo downed heavily favored East. St. Louis, 22-21, in the district finals at Belleville after defeating Mascoutah, Freeburg and Waterloo earlier in the tournament. Pictured at far left is head coach John J. Keys. At far right is principal R.K. Purl. Kneeling in front, from left, are team managers Tancy Dejarnette and Earl Bolle. Team members, not listed in order, were leading scorer William Brubaker, Carston McDaniel, Ed Rose, William Rose, “Slim” Jordan, J.B. Chaney, L. Smith, W. Smith, Elmore, Goley, Habermehl, Harris, Kirksey, Reeves and Brooks.