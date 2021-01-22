1949-50 CHS boys hoops | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1949-50 Columbia High School boys basketball squad coached by Ed Ghent. The Eagles went 20-9 that season and captured the school’s first district title in the sport. Columbia downed Okawville 58-48, edged Valmeyer 46-40 before a crowd of over 500, and then toppled Mascoutah 54-37 to win the district title at Waterloo. Pictured, front row, from left, are Virgil Harres, Roland Keim, Lloyd Arras, James Juengling, Eugene Roediger, Ralph Mathews, Lester Schneider and Marvin Daab; back row: Frederic Harres, Rudolph Landgraf, Ray Schaffer, Robert Schlemmer, Jerry Hacker, Hilbert Harres, Bill Swartz, Wayne Weisenborn and Philip Eckert. Hacker and Landgraf were the team’s top scorers and Eckert was the top free-throw shooter.