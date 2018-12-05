Ziebold recognized for giving

George Ziebold’s 44 years of service with Rotary International reached something of a culmination recently.

Ziebold was recently inducted into the Arch Klumph Society, which recognizes Rotarians who have donated more than $250,000 to the organization over their lifetime.

Ziebold said he gave so much to the organization because of the work it does.

“I gave because I saw what Rotary was doing in the world,” the 92-year-old Waterloo resident said. “I liked what the Waterloo club does with their Tree of Lights. They’ve been collecting about $40,000 a year.”

Named after Rotary International’s sixth president, the Arch Klumph Society honors the nonprofit’s highest tier of donors. It was created in 2004.

Member benefits include receiving a pin and pendant recognizing members’ contribution to Rotary International and having one’s name and portrait added to the society’s Kiosk at Rotary International World Headquarters.

Rotarians can be inducted by donating money or other items like property. Ziebold took the former route.

“I didn’t pick anything specific,” he said. “I just let them spend it the way they wanted…>>>

