Zane Louis Berner | Obituary

Zane Louis Berner, 21, of Waterloo, died Dec. 6, 2018, in Dupo.

He was born Sept. 24, 1997, in Red Bud, son of Russell Louis and Christina Berner (nee Ledbetter).

Zane was a graduate of Waterloo High School.

He is survived by his parents; grandparents Jim and Linda Ellerman and Alfred Louis Berner; uncles Jessy Ledbetter and Ken Berner; girlfriend Heather Evans; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Brenda Ledbetter.

A memorial visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, make memorial contributions to the family.