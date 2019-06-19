Woman sought for February smash-and-grab at YMCA

Lisa Doss

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Missouri woman wanted for the February smash-and-grab theft of a purse from a vehicle in the Monroe County YMCA parking lot.

The suspect, Lisa R. Doss, 37, of Pacific, Mo., faces charges of burglary from a motor vehicle and identity theft.

At 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 21, police responded to the YMCA, 9514 Caring Way, after a vehicle had a window smashed out and several items stolen.

In just a short amount of time, purchases totaling nearly $2,000 were charged to the victim’s bank account from Dollar General in Waterloo and the Walgreens stores in Waterloo and Columbia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Columbia, Edwardsville and Waterloo police departments in Illinois along with the Crestwood, St. Louis County and Washington police departments in Missouri.

“During the investigation, it was also discovered that the victim was notified of fraudulent checking information that was used in the victim’s name at a St. Louis area store,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing stated in a press release.

Doss is not in custody at this time and is sought by several law enforcement agencies. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Doss is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651 or your local law enforcement agency.

Doss may be driving a light-colored 1994 Mitsubishi Galant with damage to the passenger side and a Missouri license plate of BC4A38.

Rohlfing reminds residents to hide all valuables inside vehicles or take them out while the vehicle is parked.

