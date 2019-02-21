 Purse stolen from YMCA, card used locally - Republic-Times | News

Purse stolen from YMCA, card used locally

By on February 21, 2019 at 6:23 pm

Local police agencies are attempting to locate a female suspect who may have stolen a purse from a car parked in the Monroe County YMCA parking lot late Thursday afternoon and used a credit card from the purse to make more than $2,000 worth of purchases at Waterloo businesses.

The stolen card was used at the Waterloo Walgreens for purchases totaling about $1,200, and also at the Dollar General in Waterloo totaling about $600.

A possible suspect vehicle has been described an early-to-mid-2000s light-colored Mitsubishi mid-size car. The stolen purse was believed to have been found on Route 156 just east of Waterloo.

Check for updates as they become known.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.