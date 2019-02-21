Purse stolen from YMCA, card used locally

Local police agencies are attempting to locate a female suspect who may have stolen a purse from a car parked in the Monroe County YMCA parking lot late Thursday afternoon and used a credit card from the purse to make more than $2,000 worth of purchases at Waterloo businesses.

The stolen card was used at the Waterloo Walgreens for purchases totaling about $1,200, and also at the Dollar General in Waterloo totaling about $600.

A possible suspect vehicle has been described an early-to-mid-2000s light-colored Mitsubishi mid-size car. The stolen purse was believed to have been found on Route 156 just east of Waterloo.

Check for updates as they become known.