Wilma R. Mehrtens | Obituary

Wilma R. Mehrtens (nee Stilts), 83, of Columbia, formerly of Valmeyer, died Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbia.

She was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Arab, Mo., daughter of the late Thomas B. and Effie M. Stilts (nee Rowe).

She was a retired teacher for the Columbia School District. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia; Monroe County Home Extension; Regional Office of Education, for which she served as trustee; and Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, for which she served as an officer.

She was a Monroe County Fair superintendent; worked with the Domestic Violence Prevention Center; coordinated Team Quest, Columbia’s Gifted Education Program; and was an inspiration for the Wilma’s Warriors team supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

She is survived by her husband Dale J. Mehrtens; children Denise (Joe) Leiteritz, Dana (Roger) Sherman, Brian (Robyn) Mehrtens, Suzy (Dennis) Homrighausen and Cindy (Scott) Roever; grandchildren Jacob and Klaire Zollner, Blaise Arriaga, Kristi, Kyle and Kory Sherman, Annette (Jon Stone) Glotfelty, Elijah, Isaiah and Josiah Mehrtens, Ryan Homrighausen, and Sam, Maddie and Lillie Roever; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Carroll Stilts, and sisters Irene (Fred) Humpheys and Marguerite (Bob) Whittenburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 31, and 8-9:15 a.m. Sept. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.