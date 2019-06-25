Wilma E. Crook | Obituary

Wilma E. Crook (nee Hemmer), 86, of Sun City, Ariz., died June 19, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. She was born December 27, 1932, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late William F. and Wilhelmine M.(nee Goeddel) Hemmer.

As a young woman, Wilma worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and later in life at Amercian Home Savings and Loan, but is most remembered for being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of St. Paul UCC, Waterloo; St. Lucas UCC, St. Louis and Desert Garden UCC, Sun City, Ariz., participating in vocal and hand-bell choirs and volunteering to serve on boards and committees wherever there was a need. She was also an avid bowler, card player, loved all kinds of puzzles, her favorite game, Scrabble, and was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan. She and Charlie took up golf and bocce in their retirement and loved the year-round warm weather in Arizona where they lived for the past 21 years.

She is survived by children Debra (Ray) Mirly, Steven (Patty) Crook and Ellen (Dave) Muskopf; grandchildren Jason (Jamie) Williams, Jeremy Williams, Colton Crook (Samantha Agron), Brad (Jamie) Muskopf, Kyle Muskopf and Lindsey Muskopf; step grandchildren Doug (Theresa) Williams and Jenifer Williams; great-grandchildren Isaac and Spencer Williams, Amelia Lawrence, Mark and Allison Williams, Miles and Victoria Muskopf and Bryan Hatch; step great-grandchildren Anna, Charlie and Claire Williams and Victoria Bement and McLane Ready; sister Verna (Lee) Deul, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Alan Freitag; nieces and cousins.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband Charles G. Crook (of 65 years); son-in-law, Douglas S. Williams; and nephew, Kevin Deul.

Memorial visitation will be held 2 p.m. until time of service June 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. June 30 at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association.