Willard A. Schneider | Obituary

Willard A. Schneider, 78, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Valmeyer, son of the late Fred H. and Elenora Schneider (nee Mehrtens).

Willard was a member of the International Chemical Workers Union No. 12 and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Schneider (nee Goodman); daughter Kimberly (Rich) Groves; grandsons Patrick and Derek Groves; brothers and sisters Vernell Rippelmeyer, Robert (Gloria) Schneider, Marlene Schneider, Marvin Schneider, and Sharon Schneider; sister-in-law Gladys Taylor; mother-in-law Olivia B. Goodman; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Marian Westholt, Glen Schneider, Ronald Schneider and Joan Schneider; father-in-law Jessie Goodman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ray Westholt, Melvin Rippelmeyer, Donna Schneider, Nadine Schneider, Edward Goodman and Jesse Goodman; and nephew Sean Schneider.

Visitation is 3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.