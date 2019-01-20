Wilbert W. “Whip” Hesterberg | Obituary

Wilbert W. “Whip” Hesterberg, died as a centenarian at his residence on Jan. 17, 2019.

He was born June 24, 1918, near Maeystown, son of the late William and Ida Hesterberg (nee Trost) and was raised on a farm near Maeystown.

Mr. Hesterberg is survived by his children Shirley (Allen) Stafford, David (Lauren) Hesterberg, Dean (Charlotte) Hesterberg and Lynne (Randy) Hicks; son-in-law Miguel Engbring; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and cousin Imogene Yarbrough.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Florence (Hoffmann) Hesterberg; daughter Kathleen Engbring; granddaughter Jamie Lynne Hesterberg; sisters Mildred Laub, Ardell Andres and Ida Kuergeleis; and brothers Harold, Ralph and Earl Hesterberg; along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins.

Wilbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of American Legion Post 901 in Valmeyer. He retired after more than 30 years as an employee of A&P Tea Co. in E. St. Louis followed by 15 years as an employee of the Monroe County Nursing Home. He was a lifelong member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown and he was active throughout most of his life in Maeystown civic and club activities, including the Maeystown Civic Association, Maeystown Volunteer Firefighters and Maeystown Sportsman’s Club.

Mr. Hesterberg enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping and having people guess his age. The recent celebration of his 100th year of life with an open house at Acorns Golf Links was a particularly special day for him.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Jan. 24, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 25, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions tot. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown, Maeystown Civic Association (Playground Equipment) or Maeystown Preservation Society (Save the Bridge).