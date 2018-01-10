WHS wrestlers keep grinding

The Waterloo High School wrestling team is focusing on health as it enters the season’s home stretch.

“We have been battling injuries to some key wrestlers and some sickness,” Waterloo head wrestling coach Pat Stewart said.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in dual competition this season, with returning state qualifier Dalton Viglasky and returning sectional qualifier Bryce Kirk leading the way.

Viglasky finished third at the Lincoln Tournament over the Christmas break, losing in the semifinals in overtime.

He is 23-2 on the season and currently ranked fourth in the state for Class 2A.

Kirk placed fifth at the Lincoln Tournament, losing to the second place finisher from Antioch in a close match.

He now has a record of 18-5 on the season.

The Bulldogs will compete this weekend in the Quincy tournament, which typically features some of the state’s top wrestlers.

“We are headed off to Quincy this coming weekend to compete again in a high quality tournament that will help our kids prepare for the state series,” Stewart said.

The Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament is set for Jan. 27, with regional and sectional meets to take place in February.