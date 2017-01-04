What to expect in 2017

Surely, 2017 can’t top the excitement of the Bicentennial year, but Monroe County residents should still keep an eye out for changes and developments in the offing.

Here are some things to keep an eye on locally in 2017:

• The municipal elections will take place April 4 with some candidates of note for Waterloo City Council.

Recently retired Waterloo Police Chief Jim Trantham is running for the Ward 2 alderman seat after his wife, Rita, chose not to run for re-election.

An unusual situation is occurring in Maeystown, wherein three village trustee seats are up for election but only two of those seats have candidates who filed petitions.

Village trustee Linda Coats’ seat will not have a candidate to fill the position. After the elections, the mayor can appoint someone to the seat, but the board would need to vote to approve the appointment.

It is unknown at this time whether any municipalities or school districts will have ballot measures for the public to vote on. Monroe County Clerk Dennis Knobloch said the deadline to file a final Certification of Ballot is Jan. 20.

• The Regional Office of Education, along with the Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities and other entities, will continue suicide prevention efforts after schools come back from winter break. Regional superintendent Kelton Davis said stakeholders in the community will need to get together and plan out the year…>>>

