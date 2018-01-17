Wetzler-Schmidt | Engagement

Michael and Sheila Wetzler of Red Bud are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Monica Ann to Joshua Jonathan Schmidt, son of Lonny and Patricia Schmidt of Waterloo.

The prospective bride is a 2011 graduate of Waterloo High School and earned her Illinois real estate broker’s license in 2016. She is the director of buyers agent relations with The Linda Frierdich Group.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2005 graduate of Waterloo High School and is the owner of Joshua J. Schmidt Construction.

Monica is the granddaughter of Marian Gregson of Red Bud and the late John Gregson and Dale and Violet Wetzler of Waterloo.

Joshua is the grandson of the late Frank and Orlena Novak and Harold and Emily Schmidt.

The couple are planning a September 22, 2018 wedding.