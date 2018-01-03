Wayne Eldon Heal | Obituary

Wayne Eldon Heal, 87, of Bunker Hill, died Jan. 2, 2018, at 10:34 a.m., at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

He was born March 5, 1930, in Alton, son of the late Larcher Bowne Heal and Cordelia Esther Heal (nee Hallows).

He married Emma Louise Heal (nee Johnson); she preceded him in death in 1972. He then married Norma Jean Stone Heal (nee Woker); she preceded him in death in 2010.

He was a retired farmer.

Wayne was a member of the Woodburn Congregational Church for 20 years; Berean Baptist Church in Bunker Hill for more than 60 years; Woodburn Telephone Company, where he was treasurer for nearly 20 years; Bunker Hill Locker Company; Macoupin County MADD; Macoupin County Pork Producers; Macoupin County Farm Bureau; Illinois Cattleman’s Association; Citizen’s State Bank in Shipman; Woodburn Cemetery Association; and Bunker Hill Area Ambulance Service.

He is survived by his children, Virginia “Ginny” Brown (Robert) of Staunton, Robert “Bob” Heal (Deborah) of Waterloo, Virginia (Stone) Smith (Joel) of Hanna City, Valerie (Stone) Blizzard (John) of Chesterfield, Mo., and Elaine (Stone) Smyth Eppler (Bill) of Livermore, Calif.; grandchildren Hannah Heal, Caleb (Jenny) Heal, Joshua (Amanda) Heal, Laura (Roger) Pettay, Jonathan (Erin) Brown, Phillip (Jenny) Smith, Evan (Laura) Smith, Kirsten Smith, Eric Blizzard, Rachel Blizzard, Travis (Lindsey) Eppler, Juston (Kirstyn) Eppler, Jared Eppler, Cody Eppler, Eric (Jelissa) Smyth, Emily Smyth, Ellen (Eric) Granstrom, great-grandchildren, Emma Thomas, Mariel Thomas, Avery Heal, Lincoln Heal, Cora Heal, Levi Smyth, Gavin Smyth, Ella Eppler, Dawson Eppler and Mason Granstrom and cousin Wilbur Marth (Helen) of Bethalto.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and both spouses.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 5, at Woodburn Bible Church, Woodburn.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 5, at the church.

Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Woodburn Bible Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, handled the arrangements.