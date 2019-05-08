Waterloo hosted race riot trial

Dr. Leroy Bundy

Nearly 100 years ago, Waterloo became center stage of one of the final legal acts related to the 1917 East St. Louis race riots when Leroy Bundy, the man charged with spearheading the riots, was brought to Waterloo in March, 1919, to face trial in the Monroe County Courthouse.

Bundy, a dentist by trade, was also a political organizer in East St. Louis before the riots began.

According to the March 19, 1919 edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Bundy was charged with “plotting to kill two East St. Louis detectives July 1, 1917, which precipitated the race riot of the following day…”

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.