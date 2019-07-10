 Wagner-Stipp | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Wagner-Stipp | Engagement

By on July 10, 2019 at 12:07 pm

Kyle Wagner and Sarah Stipp of Evansville, Ind. are pleased to announce their engagement.

The groom-to-be is the son of John and Julie Wagner of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is currently an environmental engineer for Peabody Energy.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Brad and Joan Stipp of Mahomet, Ill. She is a graduate of Mahomet Seymour High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She is currently an admission counselor at the University of Evansville.

A Nov. 7, 2020 wedding is planned.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.