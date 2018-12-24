Violet Louise Kueker | Obituary

Violet Louise Kueker (nee Hartman), 89, of Waterloo, died Dec. 22, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born June 27, 1929, in East St. Louis, daughter of the lateMarcellus & Mildred Hartman (nee Meyer).

Violet was a Waterloo High School Class of 1947 and a member of the WHS faculty from 1952-89. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education and from the University of Illinois with a Mater of Education.

She taught at Zeigler High School (1951) and WHS (1952-1989).

She was a member of several professional organizations: Delta Kappa Gamma, American Home Economics Association, Illinois Home Economics Association, National Education Association, Illinois Education Association, American Vocational Association, Illinois Vocational Association, Illinois Vocational Home Economics Teacher Association, National Association Vocational Home Economics Teacher Association, Illinois Cooperative Vocational Education Coordinators Association, Illinois Consumer Education Association, American Council Consumer Interests, Waterloo Classroom Teachers Association

She also earned a number of honors throughout her career: Listed in Who’s Who in the Midwest, Outstanding Teacher at WHS, chosen to be one of five home economics teachers to work on the state home economics curriculum guide, chosen to present the curriculum guide via a demonstration class for Southern Illinois teachers, chosen to present a TV program on KETC Channel 9 in St.Louis, named honorary FHA member (1971), encouraged many students to further their educations in home economics and home economics-related careers.

Violet was a WHS Legacy Wall honoree in 2016.

From 1972-1989, she oversaw the WHS Cooperative Education Program, teaching students entry skills and information about the world of work with the support of local businesses. Started the “Employee of the Month” program at WHS for students in the Co-op program.

Violet was extensively involved in her community: Received the Monroe County 4-H Alumni Award, member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and Evening Guild, member of the Monroe County Historical Society, member of the Peterstown Heritage Society, Member of the Monroe County Homemakers’ Extension Association, Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the National Auctioneers Association, co-founder with her husband, Colonel Edmund “Edd” Kueker of Kuekers’ Museum.

In August 2014, the Kuekers donated their aluminum bison statue to the county to commemorate the bison that once traveled what was then called the Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail, now today’s Kaskaskia Road, Route 3,and Bluff Road.

She is survived by her nephews Kenneth Jr. (Anita) Hartman, Steven (Cindy) Kueker, Richard (Deb) Kueker, Rev. David (Kim) Kueker, and Brian A. (Jodi) Kueker; niece Rita Jeffries; sister-in-law Joann Hartman; other extended nieces; nephews; cousins; and god son Alan E. Stumpf.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund E. “Edd” Kueker, her parents and brother Kenneth Hartman Sr.

Throughout her adult like, whenever she was asked, “Who is Violet Kueker?” without hesitation, she replies, “I am an educator.”

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 29, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 29, at the church, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Monroe County History Museum in Waterloo or Monroe County 4-H Foundation.