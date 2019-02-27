Victor Brueggemann | Obituary

Victor Brueggemann, 66, of Waterloo, formerly of Percy, Illinois, passed away at 5:21 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in New Athens.

Victor was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Chester, son of the late Chris F. and Norma Helfers Brueggemann.

He was retired. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Rod and Gun Club in Schuline and Ducks Unlimited.

Victor is survived by four sisters, Christa Parker of Steeleville, Helen (Bill) Miller of Hernando, Miss., Perna (Steve) Stafford of Westcliffe, Colo., and Dianne (Dennis) Mines of Sparta; along with several nieces and nephews.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Jason.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 26, at Wilson’s Funeral Home, Steeleville, Rev. William F. Engfehr III officiating.

Interment followed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo or New Athens Home for the Aged.

