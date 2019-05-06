Vernetta J. Lindhorst | Obituary

Vernetta Josephine Lindhorst, nee Leingang, 94, died May 3, 2019 in St. Louis surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Theodore and Rosa Leingang on November 11, 1924.

Vernetta dedicated her life to taking care of her family and the family farm. She was a lifelong homemaker for her family, a long-standing member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and was the epitome of a hard worker. Vernetta and her husband, Harold, enjoyed many youthful years dancing during their 61 years of marriage.



Vernetta was a great cook making nearly everything she cooked or baked from scratch, always making her dumplings for delicious chicken and dumplings by hand and never found a bought pie crust for her outstanding pies in her kitchen. She enjoyed sharing her culinary talent with her family and friends. She worked many hours in the garden preparing the produce and then would enjoy canning the fruits of her labor to provide for her family all year long.



When Vernetta was not working for her family, she enjoyed reading the newspaper, doing word search puzzles and playing bingo at the Legion in Columbia with her family and friends. Vernetta looked forward to having family and friends around the table playing cards and regularly found herself on the winning side of the game. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the time she was able to spend with them reading books, playing games, or telling stories.



Vernetta always put others before herself and was a very kind, thoughtful, and loving person. She provided her family an outstanding example of how to be a great spouse, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Vernetta had a great memory and could recall details with greater accuracy than her children could. She remembered everyone’s birthdays, family history, and important details about her family members and family business. Vernetta’s spirit will always be with us and now we will hold her memories close to our hearts.



Vernetta is survived by her sister Delores Wild; her beloved children Joyce Schmoll (Paul), Charles Lindhorst, Sharon McDermott, Michael Lindhorst (Judy), and Dennis Lindhorst (Karla); her beloved nine grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 3 great step grandchildren; and many friends and family.



Vernetta was also preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Lindhorst; sisters Florence Glaenzer, Marcella Helfrich, Frances Helfrich, Dorothy Leingang, Esther Niemeier; brothers Vincent Leingang, Lorraine (Pete) Leingang, Benny Leingang, and Lester Leingang; and dear son in law James McDermott.



“An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. She showered us with kindness and shared with us her love.” Vernetta was our Angel on Earth. Her spirit will always be with us as we lift her soul to Heaven.

Visitation will be on 4 – 8 p.m. May 7 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and on 9 – 9:45 a.m. May 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be held on 10 a.m. May 8 at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Gateway Chapter, 1867 Lackland Hill Parkway, St. Louis; or American Heart Association, 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.