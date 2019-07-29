Verna H. Frederick | Obituary

Verna H. Frederick (nee Spaeth), 91, of Belleville, born January 13, 1928, in New Baden, the daughter of Ervin and Alvina (nee Schomber) Spaeth, died July 26, 2019, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

Verna was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She stayed home to raise her family until her children were in high school. She later worked for Schroeder’s Catering for 23 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Belleville, where she volunteered for many church functions, events, and fish-frys. She was a member of the St. Henry’s ladies’ club and a volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Most recently, she enjoyed activities and spending time with her Cedarhurst friends and hanging out with her best feline friend, Sassy.

Surviving are her son Mark T. (Donna) Frederick of St. Louis; daughter Monica S. (Charles) Paul of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Megan (Henry) Wayne, Kellie (Alex) Demetris, Kevin Frederick (fiancé, Brittany), Jessica Paul and Olivia Paul; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Marcus, Trenton, Allison and Jordyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George R. Frederick, whom she married on November 20, 1954, and who died on December 11, 2006; son Kevin G. “Muggs” Frederick; grandson Maxwell Frederick “Max” Paul; brother Richard Spaeth; sister Elvira “Sis” Kues; and three siblings in infancy, Clifford, Leo and Mary Ellen Spaeth.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. July 30 at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville and 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 31 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Belleville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. July 31 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Fr. Von Deeke officiating.

Entombment will follow at Valhalla Mausoleum, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to: St. Henry’s Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society.