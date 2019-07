By Republic-Times on July 24, 2019 at 3:51 pm

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to a fully engulfed vehicle fire at 896 Country Club Lane.

That is the same address that had a destructive house fire late the evening of July 6. The WFD and six nearby departments spent several hours battling that blaze.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was contacted about Wednesday’s vehicle fire, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.