Waterloo house destroyed by fire

A house on Country Club Lane was consumed by fire just before midnight Saturday night. (Kermit Constantine photo)

A fully engulfed house fire left personnel from five area departments scrambling and a portion of Country Club Lane just past Waterloo city limits closed entirely in the early hours of July 7.

A resident of 896 Country Club Lane, on the southern border of Waterloo, called 9-1-1 at 11:55 p.m. July 6 to report the home was on fire and that he was sheltering with his pets at a neighbor’s home.

Upon law enforcement arrival, the house was completely engulfed and small explosions could be heard coming from within the burning structure. When the Waterloo Fire Department arrived, the assistance of Columbia, Millstadt, Hecker and Valmeyer and Maeystown was requested. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS also assisted.

In further communication with law enforcement, the home’s owner indicated there was ammunition in the house as well as highly volatile acetylene gas and welding equipment in a nearby garage. Neighbors from two nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution.

More details will be provided as they are made available.