Valmeyer man arrested in Carbondale stabbing

A Valmeyer man was arrested Saturday following a stabbing in Carbondale, according to the Southern Illinoisian.

Christofer J. Russell, 23, of Valmeyer, was taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department and the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for non-life-threatening injuries.

Russell is being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

In July 2014, Russell was taken into custody for the fatal stabbing of Eric Boyer at the Waterloo home of Alicia Pence; Russell was released from custody the next day. In December 2010, following an investigation by the Waterloo Police Department, then-Monroe County State’s Attorney Kris Reitz declined to press charges against Russell.

“Based on the evidence provided by that investigation, probable cause does not exist to support a charge of murder in this matter, due to the application of the affirmative defenses of ‘self-defense’ and ‘use of force in defense of dwelling,” a press release stated.