Two die in motorcycle vs. truck crash near Red Bud

Jeffrey Dufrenne

Two people died in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Route 154 in Randolph County on Saturday night.

Randolph County Coroner Carlos J. Barbour said Jeffrey “Chopper” Dufrenne, 53, of Baldwin, and Tina Niemeyer, 54, of Ruma, died when the 2013 Harley-Davidson they were riding collided head-on with a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup. Illinois State Police identified the driver of the truck as Lane P. Dillow of Red Bud.

ISP said the truck was traveling west and the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 154 near Griggs Road east of Red Bud when the truck came across the center line into the eastbound lanes and struck the motorcycle head-on.

Dufrenne and Niemeyer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Dufrenne was co-owner of Dave & Joyce’s Country Kitchen in Red Bud, where he was known for his pancake artist skills, according to his obituary. He also took part in the annual Rendezvous colonial reenactments at Fort de Chartres in Prairie du Rocher and was an avid Harley rider, his obituary states.

Visitation for Dufrenne is 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 8-10:45 a.m. Friday at Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Funeral Mass takes place 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

Funeral services for Niemeyer are pending.