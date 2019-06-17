Todd Brand | Obituary

Todd Allen Brand, 36, formerly of Waterloo, died June 13, 2019, in Valdosta, Ga. He was born July 9, 1982, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his parents Linda (Keith) Lowery and Allen (Gina) Brand; sister Heather (Jerry) Sherman; grandparents Dale and Nona Joann Franke, Willis Brand, and Willis “Butch” Meyer; nieces Ava and Nora Sherman; nephews Barrett Dusha and Nash Sherman; aunts and uncles; cousins; & dear “adopted grandma” Ethel Stumpf.

Todd was preceded in death by his grandmother Frances M. Meyer and dear “adopted grandpa” Lippy Stumpf.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service June 20 at St. Paul United Church of Christ.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. June 20 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Frances Meyer Care Enhancement Fund at Oak Hill or National Alliance on Mental Health.