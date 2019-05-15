Thomas Herzog | Obituary

Thomas Mark Herzog, 35, of Red Bud, died May 8, 2019 in Decatur, Texas. He was born to Mark Thomas Herzog and Mary L. (nee Guebert) Hamilton on Sept. 8, 1983 in Chester.

Tom was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud, and actively participated in Youth Group while attending St. John’s Lutheran School and Red Bud High School. Tom was in Cub Scouts when he earned the Lutheran Religious Award and Order of the Arrow. While in Scouts, he especially enjoyed pinewood derby races. During his high school years, Tom studied Industrial Arts, was FFA Vice President and Sentinel and a VICA member. After graduating in 2002, he was awarded the Henry Thielen Family Scholarship and attended Southwestern Illinois College. He enjoyed many years with his faithful golden retriever companion, Sandy.

Tom debuted his skills as owner of Tom’s Lawn Care. During high school he worked at Red Bud Industries in the general maintenance department. In 2004, Tom began working as a Die Cast Operator at Spartan Light Metals and in 2006, he became a machinist at Red Bud Industries. Tom followed his dream and launched full-time into the monster truck industry during 2014.

Tom had an exceptional mechanical aptitude which led him to design and build “Midnight Rider Monster Truck.” He was a member of MTRA and an independent driver for many promoters in the monster truck industry, including Monster Jam. Most recently, Tom completed the first quarter with Monster Truck Wars and was beginning their Summer Heat Tour. Tom was loved and respected by his colleagues. He was honored to sign autographs and pose for photos with enthusiastic fans, young and old.

Tom was a son any parent would be proud of and a wonderful, loving big brother.

He is survived by two siblings, Donny Hamilton and Katelyn Hamilton; special friend Ashley Freeman; aunts and uncles, Carol Herzog, Don (Sandy) Herzog, Pat (Debbie) Herzog, Ann (Bill Thomas) Herzog, Joan (Steve) Monrotus, Barb (John) Foster, Barb Buerck, Robert Guebert, Lois Guebert and Mark (Sharon) Guebert; cousins Jason, Jarrett, Brian and Craig Herzog, Alan and Sheryl Herzog, Chris and Jeff Herzog, Steve, Jimmy, Danny and Cindy Monrotus, Michelle Rockey and Robin Becker, Chris and Tim Foster, Eddie Guebert and Debbie Bracht, and Eric Guebert; and many dear and close friends. Loved and respected by all his monster truck colleagues and families.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas H. and Mary Herzog, Edwin and Nina Guebert, Jr.; two uncles, Daniel Guebert and Paul Herzog; two cousins, Kimberly Guebert and Beth Guebert.

Visitation will be held 3-9 p.m. May 18 and 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 19 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud and 12:15-1 p.m. May 19 at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 19 at the church, Rev. Mark Nebel and Rev. Russell Koen officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to the Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch; LCMS Youth Ministry; and LCMS Ministry to the Armed Forces.

