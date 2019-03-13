Thomas Everett Johns | Obituary

Thomas Everett Johns

Thomas Everett Johns, 89, of Millstadt, died March 5, 2019, at Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Columbia, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., son of the late Deloss C. and Rose Johns (nee Schuetz).

Thomas attended school in Kansas City, Mo. He worked as the chief engineer at Office of Instructional Television at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.

Thomas worked for Peabody Coal Co. as the division electrician of Southern Illinois from August 1976 to his retirement in 1994.

He attended St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, where he was a trustee of the church from 1984-2004. He was also a lector and eucharistic minister at St. James.

Thomas was an amateur radio operator since he was a teenager and he was a member of the American Radio Relay League for 70 years. He was involved in the St. Clair County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

Surviving are his wife Jovita Johns (nee Dubbert), of Millstadt, whom he married on Aug. 26, 1961, in Martinsburg, Mo.; his children, Timothy Johns of Columbia, Nancy (Stephen) Fleming of Roswell, N.M., Roselie (Steven) Janus of Lakewood, Colo., and George (Elizabeth “Beth”) Johns of Columbia; his brother, William L. Johns of Roland Park, Kan.; a brother-in law, Lawrence (Shirlee) Dubbert; a sister-in-law, Henrietta Comer; seven grandchildren, Matthew (fiancé Shannon) Johns of St. Louis, Megan Johns of St. Louis, Sierra Johns of Richmond, Va., Jolene Janus of Lakewood, Colo., Annalie Janus of Lakewood, Colo., Stephen Johns of Columbia and Henry Johns of Columbia; along with nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Richard C. Johns, and brothers- and sisters-in law Robert (Cecilia) Brueggmann, Albert (Dorathy) Brueggmann, Harold (Mildred) Dubbert, John (Emmalee) Thomas, Bernadette Dubbert and John (Wanda) Dubbert.

Visitation was March 10, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, and March 11, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 11, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Msgr. Marvin Volk officiating.

Interment followed at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.