Thomas D. Nagel | Obituary

Thomas D. Nagel, 57 , of Villa Ridge, passed away on November 12, 2018.

Mr. Nagel, son of the late Delbert Nagel, and his wife Rosemary NEE Frisch, was born February 27, 1961 in Red Bud, IL.

He received his education from Gibault High School. On September 28, 2002, he was united in marriage to Robin Johansen in St. Louis. Thomas was employed at DAP Foam in Pacific.

Among his survivors are his wife Robin Nagel of Villa Ridge; mother, Rosemary Nagel of Waterloo, IL; two sons, Dustin Nagel and fiancé Megan Dudley of Prairie du Rocher, IL and Daniel Nagel of Waterloo, IL; step-daughter, Nikita Harvey of Washington; two sisters, Liz and husband John Jelks of Waterloo, IL and Linda and husband Randy Veit of Millstadt, IL; two brothers, Jim Nagel and wife Karen of Waterloo, IL and John Nagel and wife Cynthia of St. Charles; grandchildren, Skylar Nagel, Donovan, Elizabeth, and Cameron Uncapher, and Amberlynn Marion; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Nagel.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 4-8 P.M. at Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11 A.M. at Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Pacific.