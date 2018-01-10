Teddie Jeanette Wilhelm | Obituary

Teddie Jeanette Wilhelm (nee Trammell), 80, of East Carondelet, died Jan. 8, 2018, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

She was born July 27, 1937, in Grand Tower, daughter of the late Teddy R. and Lillian Pauline Trammell (nee Cripps).

She is survived by her husband, James Wilhelm; two sons, Monte (Mary) Wilhelm and Bryon (Sonia) Wilhelm; daughter, Kimberly (Brad) Karn; five grandchildren, Eric (Kristin) Wilhelm, Brant Wilhelm, Aaron (Liz) Wilhelm, Alaina (Josh) Scherle and Marla (Michael) Kettler; seven great-grandchildren, Reagan Wilhelm, Mason Wilhelm, Ava Scherle, Ian Scherle, Maizy Scherle, Parker Kettler, and Ethan Kettler; her two brothers, Duke Trammell and Ricky Trammell; and two sisters, Sherry Steele and Vickie Woolford; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gaylen Trammell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Family Hospice.