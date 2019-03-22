Tari L. Hoefft | Obituary

Tari Hoefft

Tari Lynn Hoefft, nee Vaseska, 53, of Waterloo, died March 21, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 30, 1965, in Red Bud, daughter of John and Pat (nee Kimmel) Vaseska.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband Stephen “Buddy” Hoefft; children Erica Hoggard-Jackson, Adam (Carrie) Hoggard and Elliot Newcom; stepson Sheldon (Whitney) Hoefft; grandchildren Madelynn Whaley, Brandon Jackson, Kate Jackson, Amelia Hoggard, John Hoggard and Aniken Hoefft; and brother John (Julie) Vaseska.

She was preceded in death by stepdaughter Mikayla Hoefft and sister Mari Kay Vaseska.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 25 and 9 a.m. until time of service March 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. March 26 at the funeral home, Pastor Keith McDevitt officiating.

Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County or Hospice of Southern Illinois.