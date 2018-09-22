Sunday morning crash in Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 9:10 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Palmer Road. A female occupant of one of the vehicles reported a wrist injury following the crash.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.