Steven Paul Becker | Obituary

Steven Paul Becker

Steven Paul Becker, 35, of Fults, died Jan. 11, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born July 7, 1983, in Belleville, son of the late James and Claudine Becker (nee Bruss).

Steven was a salesman and maintenance worker at Becker Farm & Industrial Supplies, East St. Louis. He enjoyed bike riding, four wheeling, fishing and friends. He was a loving and caring person for people in need. He loved Jesus and God with all his heart. He was a loving father.

He is survived by his daughter, Makayla Sauer; Makayla’s mother, Sabrina Sauer; his parents; grandmother Margaret Bruss; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his secondary family, Sharon, Jason, David and Ashley Keney.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Blanche Becker, and Leroy Bruss, and his aunt Nancy Falbe.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Jan. 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Steven P. Becker Family at State Bank of Waterloo.

