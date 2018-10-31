Stephen P. “Steve” Jones | Obituary

Stephen P. “Steve” Jones, 68, of Waterloo, died Oct. 26, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Palestine, son of the late Denzil and Nellie Jones (nee Richart).

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving with the Seabees, and was a member of the Waterloo American Legion.

He retired from the Chrysler truck plant after 31 years of employment and was a member of United Auto Workers Local.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Jones (nee Straub); children David (Shelly) Jones, Sarah Jones and Michael (special friend Kari Doyle) Jones; grandchildren Emma, Logan and Mariah; brothers Gene (Peggy) Jones and Carl (Sue) Jones; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Larry Jones and Jesse Jones.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 1, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.