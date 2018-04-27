Speeding motorcycle evades Columbia police

Columbia police terminated pursuit following a brief attempt to stop a speeding motorcycle in town about 2 p.m. Thursday. The red motorcycle had a driver wearing a black helmet and black jacket, and failed to stop when a Columbia officer attempted to pull it over on Main Street for a traffic offense. The motorcycle continued north onto Route 3 and then I-255, traveling west into St. Louis County at a high rate of speed.

Columbia police notified St. Louis County law enforcement.

“To our knowledge, the motorcycle was not stopped on the Missouri side,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.