Shirley Wheat | Obituary

Shirley Wheat, nee Plage, 79, of Waterloo, Illinois, died February 7, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born September 27, 1939, in Waterloo, IL.

She is survived by her children Pam (Rick) Mayo and Kevin (Joyce) Wheat; grandchildren Sean Mayo, Allie Snodgrass, and Samantha Wheat; sister Kathleen Buthman, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Wheat; parents Edward Plage & Ardell (nee Dieckman) Krebel; & brother Billy Plage.

Shirley was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Garden Place, Southern IL Hospice, or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo

Visitation:

2 PM to 6 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home

12 Noon until time of service Sunday at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral:

1 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL

Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating

Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL