 Shelby Pittman | Obituary

Shelby Pittman | Obituary

March 13, 2019

Mrs. Shelby Jean Pittman, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Dothan, Ala., died Feb. 23, 2019, in Waterloo. 

She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Andalusia, Ala., daughter of the late Horace and Ruby Linton Bullard.

Shelby was a supportive pastor’s wife and Army officer’s wife to the Reverend Charles Pittman. She accompanied her husband to Ethiopia with a four- and six-year-old and later followed him to Thailand with their children. Through the years, she ran Sunday school programs and was involved in their church choir. She worked at Fort Bragg, N.C., as a civil servant before medically retiring.

 Shelby is survived by her husband, Charles Pittman of Dothan, Ala.; her daughter, Kathy (Jay) Kania of Asheville, N.C.; her son, Chuck (Lynn) Pittman of Waterloo; her brother, Douglas (Kathy) Armstrong of Lakeville, Minn.; her sister, Mickie (Andy) Riley of Andalusia, Ala.; her grandchildren, Amanda Knobloch, Daniel Pittman, Sarah Tuttle, Rachel Kania, Mary Kania and Katie Kania; her great-grandchildren, Max Tuttle, Katarina Tuttle and Brooke Knobloch; and numerous other relatives and friends.

 In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her brother, Bobbie Armstrong.

Visitation and funeral services were March 6, at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, Dothan, Ala. 

Interment followed at Memory Hill Cemetery, Dothan, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

