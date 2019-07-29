Sharon I. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Sharon I. Rippelmeyer, 56, of Fults, died July 25, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born May 21, 1963, in Red Bud.

She was a truck driver for Schnucks.

She is survived by her mother Irma Rippelmeyer (nee Roseman); sister Karen J. Rippelmeyer; and her pets Bailey and Rascal.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father George W. Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 29 and 9 a.m. until time of service July 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. July 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: the family.