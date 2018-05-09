Schwartz-Grimm | Engagement

Taylor Schwartz, daughter of Michael and Janet Schwartz, and Luke Grimm, son of John and Ruth Grimm, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Red Bud High School. She is currently employed at AgeSmart Community Resources in Belleville as a Benefit Enrollment Specialist.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2012 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. He is currently employed at Brinkmann Heating and Cooling in Waterloo as an HVAC Technician.

The couple are planning a May 4, 2019, wedding.