Schwartz-Grimm | Engagement

By on May 9, 2018 at 5:04 pm

Taylor Schwartz and Luke Grimm

Taylor Schwartz, daughter of Michael and Janet Schwartz, and Luke Grimm, son of John and Ruth Grimm, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. 

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Red Bud High School. She is currently employed at AgeSmart Community Resources in Belleville as a Benefit Enrollment Specialist. 

The prospective bridegroom is a 2012 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. He is currently employed at Brinkmann Heating and Cooling in Waterloo as an HVAC Technician. 

The couple are planning a May 4, 2019, wedding.


