Fire damages Dupo residence

Multiple fire departments responded about 10:20 a.m. Saturday to a residential blaze with heavy smoke on Wallace Avenue at Columbia Road just a couple of blocks south of the Dupo fire station.

The Columbia, Cahokia and Prairie du Pont fire departments assisted Dupo at the scene. The fire appeared to have been contained to the front portion of the two-family home and was under control by about 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but two families are displaced due to extensive damage throughout the building.