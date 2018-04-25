 Sarah Elizabeth Newell | Birth - Republic-Times | News

By on April 25, 2018 at 2:42 pm

Sarah Elizabeth Newell

Greg and Julia Newell of Waterloo announce the birth of their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Newell.

She was born Dec. 15, 2017, at 8:13 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her big brothers, Ben, 11, Joseph, 9, Timothy, 7, and Andrew, 5.

Her paternal grandparents are Ronald Newell and Paulette Newell. Maternal grandparents are Dennis Huebner, and Don and Mary Lou Polacek.

Her great-grandmother is Marlene Huebner.


