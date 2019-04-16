Sandra Henderson | Obituary

Sandra Henderson

Sandra Jean Henderson, nee Jung, 70, originally from Waterloo, passed away Feb. 23, 2019 in Danville, Calif.

She was born Nov. 11, 1948 in Red Bud, daughter of the late Gene Jung and Leone (nee Vogt) Jung.

After graduating from Ss. Peter & Paul high school, Sandy completed a course of study in the health field and was presented her nursing cap and certificate from Career Academy in Chicago in 1967. She worked in the offices of Drs. Franklin and Charnes in St. Louis. Later, after moving to California she became a purchaser for a division of Hitachi in San Jose, Calif.

She was a member of Gateway City Church in San Jose and later Community Church of God. She was always an active member, participating in church activities and Bible studies. She was a loving mother and grandmother and delighted in celebrating holidays, especially Christmas with her family.

She leaves behind her children Dena (Marc) Protenic of Danville, Calif. and Michael (Amy Larkin) Henderson of Pleasanton, Calif.; grandchildren Michaela and Joseph Protenic, Michael Depiano, III and Owen Henderson; sisters and brothers-in-law Vickie and Douglas Clements, Cindy and Lee Peterson, Pam and Dennis Hobbs, Lisa Bischof and Mark Shoemaker; aunts Ruth Jung and Jeannete Jung; uncle Joe Sondag plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband James J. Henderson and daughter Andrea Jean Henderson.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. April 23 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to World Vision.