Samuel Robert Perkins | Birth
By Republic-Times
on October 3, 2018 at 3:22 pm
Samuel Robert Perkins
Carrie and Andy Perkins of Starkville, Miss., announce the birth of their son Samuel Robert.
He was born July 20, 2018, at 10:12 a.m., at Oktibbeha County Hospital, Starkville, Miss. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long.
He was welcomed home by his big brothers Joseph, 7, Eli, 5, and Alex, 2.
His maternal grandparents are Judy and Edward AuBuchon. Paternal grandparents are Margot and the late Rickie Perkins.
Republic-Times
